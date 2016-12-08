BRIEF-AdvanSix reports temporary outage at its Hopewell Facility

Dec 8 (Reuters) - AdvanSix Inc

* Says expects required mechanical work to be completed in approximately one week

* Experienced temporary outage at its Hopewell, Virginia facility reducing caprolactam production

* AdvanSix-Due to timing of current disruption relative to Nov 21 start-up, buffer inventories through supply chain insufficient to offset temporary outage

* Says AdvanSix reports temporary outage at its Hopewell Facility

* As result of current outage, co expects to incur an approximately $10 to $12 million unfavorable impact to pre-tax income in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: