FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-AdvanSix reports temporary outage at its Hopewell Facility
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 10:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-AdvanSix reports temporary outage at its Hopewell Facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - AdvanSix Inc

* Says expects required mechanical work to be completed in approximately one week

* Experienced temporary outage at its Hopewell, Virginia facility reducing caprolactam production

* AdvanSix-Due to timing of current disruption relative to Nov 21 start-up, buffer inventories through supply chain insufficient to offset temporary outage

* Says AdvanSix reports temporary outage at its Hopewell Facility

* As result of current outage, co expects to incur an approximately $10 to $12 million unfavorable impact to pre-tax income in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.