Dec 8 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Spirit airlines inc says nov. 2016 revenue passenger miles 1.77 billion, up 15.5 %

* November available seat miles 2.18 billion, up 16.4 %

* Load factor for november 2016 was 81.3 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points compared to November 2015 Source text bit.ly/2gH0N6g Further company coverage: