8 months ago
BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners urges Aerohive Networks to declassify its board
#Funds News
December 8, 2016 / 10:34 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners urges Aerohive Networks to declassify its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Aerohive Networks Inc

* Discovery Equity Partners proposes that Aerohive Networks take steps that would require all directors to stand for election on an annual basis

* Discovery Equity Partners sends letter to Aerohive Networks requesting the co immediately begin process to declassify its board of directors

* Discovery Equity Partners also urges Aerohive Networks to move to the annual election of all directors as a matter of good corporate governance Source text: (bit.ly/2h8ICH2) Further company coverage:

