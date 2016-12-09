BRIEF-North Mining Shares entered into subscription agreements

Dec 9 (Reuters) - North Mining Shares Co Ltd :

* North mining shares co-entered into CN subscription agreement a with CN subscriber A, convertible notes A in an aggregate principal amount of hk$250 million

* Gross proceeds from subscriptions will be approximately hk$583.8 million

* Company entered into CN subscription agreement B with CN subscriber B to issue, convertible in an aggregate principal amount of hk$98.8 million

* Entered into shares subscription agreement under which subscriber has agreed to subscribe 1.65 billion new shares for hk$0.142 per share