8 months ago
BRIEF-Abano advices shareholders to take no action in respect of Healthcare Partners' offer
December 9, 2016 / 4:46 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Abano advices shareholders to take no action in respect of Healthcare Partners' offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :

* Received notice that Healthcare Partners Holdings Limited has sent its partial takeover offer to Abano shareholders

* Preliminary view of Abano Board is that partial nature of offer is not in best interests of shareholders

* Reiterates advice to shareholders to take no action in respect of offer and wait for Board's recommendation

* "It likely that value of Abano's shares post-offer, and ability to sell those shares, would be adversely affected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

