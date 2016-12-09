FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec sees 2016/17 EBIT margin at 13-15 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 9, 2016 / 6:09 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec sees 2016/17 EBIT margin at 13-15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 154.3 mln euros

* Says revenue increased by 4.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 2.7 percent) to 1.088 bln euros

* EBIT margin increased to 14.2 percent

* Says has set itself target to continue growing at least same rate as underlying market in fiscal year 2016/17

* EBIT margin is expected to continue to move within range also forecast for medium term, of 13-15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.