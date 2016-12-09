FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-UK's FCA to consult on rules of crowdfunding platforms
December 9, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA to consult on rules of crowdfunding platforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

* FCA- we plan to consult on additional rules in a number of areas. These include more prescriptive requirements on content and timing of disclosures by both loan-based and investment-based crowdfunding platforms.

* FCA's Bailey on crowdfunding- we plan to consult next year on new rules to address issues we have identified."

* FCA says it is difficult for investors to compare platforms with each other or to compare crowdfunding with other asset classes due to complex and often unclear product offerings Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

