BRIEF-UK's FCA to consult on rules of crowdfunding platforms

Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

* FCA- we plan to consult on additional rules in a number of areas. These include more prescriptive requirements on content and timing of disclosures by both loan-based and investment-based crowdfunding platforms.

* FCA's Bailey on crowdfunding- we plan to consult next year on new rules to address issues we have identified."

* FCA says it is difficult for investors to compare platforms with each other or to compare crowdfunding with other asset classes due to complex and often unclear product offerings