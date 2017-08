Dec 9 (Reuters) - Eastern Platinum Ltd

* Eastplats announces lawsuit filed by hebei zhongheng tianda platinum co. Limited

* Intends to vigorously defend against action and to refute many of facts and allegations made in claim

* Eastern platinum-lawsuity respect to alleged repudiation,breach of share purchase agreement dated june 28 entered with hzt by former management of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: