Dec 9 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA :

* Transaction carried out at an average rate of 1.54 pct

* Issued Schuldschein-type loan (private placement under german law) for total amount of 150 million euros ($159.21 million)

* Maturities at 5 and 7 years