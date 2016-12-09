FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daily Mail publisher to raise 315 mln stg from Euromoney shares sale
December 9, 2016 / 7:34 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Daily Mail publisher to raise 315 mln stg from Euromoney shares sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust Plc

* Trade date for placing will be 9 December 2016 and settlement is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on 13 December 2016

* Daily Mail and General Trust- has committed to sell, in aggregate, c.32.3 million ordinary shares in Euromoney at a price of 975 pence per share

* Daily Mail and General Trust- placing to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately 315 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

