Dec 9 (Reuters) - Nictus Ltd

* No interim dividend has been declared

* Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2016

* Six-Month revenue at 21.364 million rand versus 26.955 million rand year earlier

* HY basic earnings per share 3.30 cents versus 7.35 cents