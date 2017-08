Dec 9 (Reuters) - Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA :

* Chosen by the lottery of the state of Istaho USA as preferred supplier following an open tender

* Contract is for ten years starting on Oct 1, 2017, with possibility of up to 2 5-year extensions

* The total contract value of the initial period is estimated at $60 million Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)