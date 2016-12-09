FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Vodafone India offers unlimited calling offer to customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group PLC

* Vodafone India says 4G customers will further enjoy additional benefit of up to free 1GB data along with unlimited calls

* Vodafone India says Vodafone offers unlimited calling

* Vodafone India says plan is available for all 2G, 3G and 4G customers with a validity of 28-days Source text: [Vodafone, one of India's largest telecommunications services providers, today announced unlimited free voice calling for prepaid customers with the launch of two new packs. This plan is available for all 2G, 3G and 4G customers with a validity of 28-days. 4G customers will further enjoy the additional benefit of up to free 1GB data along with unlimited calls] Further company coverage:

