Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kri Kri Milk Industry SA :

* 10-Month 2016 ice-cream sales in Greek market up 15 percent

* 10-Month 2016 yogurt sales in Greek market up 11 percent

* 6-Month 2016 yogurt exports in countries of West Europe up 39 per cent

* Has already started the implementation of a new investment program worth 10 million euros ($10.62 million) Source text: bit.ly/2hcfIsv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)