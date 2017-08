Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brick Brewing Co. Ltd

* Net revenue for Q3 increased to $11.1 million compared to $9.8 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Board of directors approved an increase to quarterly dividend, to $0.016/share, payable January 24, 2017