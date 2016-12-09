BRIEF-Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd says board approved a capital budget of $30 million for first half of 2017

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd says board of directors approved a capital budget of $30 million for first half of 2017

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd says anticipated production exiting first half of 2017 is 4,000 boe/d

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd says 2017 capital budget also includes building road and pipeline to tie-in 14-35 Muskeg well

* Strategic Oil and Gas says undertaken a non-brokered private placement of up to 333 million shares at price of $0.12 per share for proceeds up to $40.0 million