8 months ago
BRIEF-Mangrove Partners Master Fund files motion in court
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mangrove Partners Master Fund files motion in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund-not invited to participate in talks regarding reorganization plan being developed by Peabody's debtors despite requests

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund-on Dec 8, filed motion in court seeking an official committee of equity security holders in chapter 11 cases of Peabody

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund-believe that holders of Peabody's shares will see "meaningful recoveries" in connection with reorganization of debtors Source text: (bit.ly/2hmF2MY) Further company coverage:

