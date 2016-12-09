BRIEF-Mangrove Partners Master Fund files motion in court

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund-not invited to participate in talks regarding reorganization plan being developed by Peabody's debtors despite requests

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund-on Dec 8, filed motion in court seeking an official committee of equity security holders in chapter 11 cases of Peabody

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund-believe that holders of Peabody's shares will see "meaningful recoveries" in connection with reorganization of debtors Source text: (bit.ly/2hmF2MY) Further company coverage: