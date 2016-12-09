FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Conduent says enters credit agreement
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Conduent says enters credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Conduent says agreement also provides for senior secured term loan 'b' facility of $750 million with a seven-year maturity

* Conduent - agreement permits co to incur incremental term loan borrowings, and/or increase commitments under credit facility for not more than $300 million

* Conduent says on Dec 7, co entered into a credit agreement among co, its units - sec filing

* Conduent- credit agreement provides senior secured credit facilities of term loan 'a' facility in amount of up to $700 million with a 5-year maturity

* Conduent- to use proceeds of borrowings under term loan facilities to purchase international subsidiaries from xerox, to pay a distribution to xerox

* Conduent- agreement also provides for senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $750 million with a five-year maturity Source text for Eikon: (ID:bit.ly/2heeOcF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.