8 months ago
BRIEF-Axis Bank says strict action to taken against employees deviating from bank's guidelines
December 9, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Axis Bank says strict action to taken against employees deviating from bank's guidelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Axis Bank has zero tolerance towards any deviation on part of any of its employees from set model code of conduct

* Axis Bank says would also like to add that we are cooperating with investigating agencies

* Axis Bank says bank is committed to following highest standards of corporate governance

* Axis Bank says strict action will be taken against any employee found deviating from guideline Source text: ["The bank is committed to following the highest standards of corporate governance and has zero tolerance towards any deviation on the part of any of its employees from the set model code of conduct. Strict action will be taken against any employee found deviating from the guideline . We would also like to add that we are cooperating with the investigating agencies."] Further company coverage:

