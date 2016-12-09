BRIEF-Axis Bank says strict action to taken against employees deviating from bank's guidelines

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Axis Bank says strict action will be taken against any employee found deviating from guideline Source text: ["The bank is committed to following the highest standards of corporate governance and has zero tolerance towards any deviation on the part of any of its employees from the set model code of conduct. Strict action will be taken against any employee found deviating from the guideline . We would also like to add that we are cooperating with the investigating agencies."]