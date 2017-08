Dec 9 (Reuters) -

* AstraZeneca says Tagrisso reduced risk of disease progression by 70 percent and improved progression-free survival by almost six months

* AstraZeneca says data showed Tagrisso offered a statistically-significant improvement in PFS versus standard platinum-based doublet chemotherapy

* Reports data from Aura3 Phase III trial on Tagrisso