Dec 9 (Reuters) - Admiral Boats SA :

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 181,000 zlotys ($42,960.22), revenue from sale of boats and steel constructions of 16.8 million zlotys

* On Nov. 14 it recalled its previous guidance for 2016-2020 (nL8N1DG1SJ) (nFWN18M02L) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2132 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)