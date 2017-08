Dec 9 (Reuters) - China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition Of Sale Shares And Shareholder's Loans

* Deal for total consideration of rmb357.5 million

* Seller is Chengdu Yangpengyuan Enterprise Limited

* Purchaser and seller entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Purchaser First Capital Fund Managaement Co Ltd agreed to purchase equity interest and shareholder's loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: