8 months ago
BRIEF-Eco Oro files request for arbitration against Colombia
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Eco Oro files request for arbitration against Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Eco Oro Minerals Corp :

* Eco Oro files request for arbitration against Colombia

* Eco Oro - claim relates to co's dispute with Colombia related to "arbitrary, inconsistent and disproportionate state measures that have destroyed value of its investments"

* Says amount of such losses will be determined at a later stage in arbitration

* Eco Oro Minerals says filed a request for arbitration with World Bank's international centre for settlement of investment disputes against Colombia

* Says it is asserting its entitlement to recover losses to its investment resulting from Colombia's breaches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
