BRIEF-S. Culture international announces resumption of trading of shares

Dec 9 (Reuters) - S. Culture International Holdings Ltd :

* Selling shareholders had entered into a memorandum of understanding with an independent third party

* Mou regarding possible disposal of not less than 116.8 million shares in share capital of co held by selling shareholders

* Company has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On dec. 12

* Potential purchaser has paid a sum of hk$15 million as earnest money to selling shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: