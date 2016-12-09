FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-S. Culture international announces resumption of trading of shares
December 9, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-S. Culture international announces resumption of trading of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - S. Culture International Holdings Ltd :

* Selling shareholders had entered into a memorandum of understanding with an independent third party

* Mou regarding possible disposal of not less than 116.8 million shares in share capital of co held by selling shareholders

* Company has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On dec. 12

* Potential purchaser has paid a sum of hk$15 million as earnest money to selling shareholders

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
