Dec 9 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says U.S. steel industry outlook revised to stable from negative

* Expects capacity utilization to range between 70% and 74% in 2017

* Outlook reflects expectations for fundamental business conditions in the sector over the next 12 to 18 months

* Steelmakers benefited from fewer steel imports, largely result of positive outcomes in several anti-dumping trade cases