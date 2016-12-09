FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group announces acquisition of Foshan Nanhai Hengde Shengjia Properties
December 9, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property Group announces acquisition of Foshan Nanhai Hengde Shengjia Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd

* Acquisition Of The Entire Equity Interest Of Foshan Nanhai Hengde Shengjia Properties Co., Ltd

* Vendor, purchaser, guarantors and target company entered into equity transfer agreement

* Pursuant to deal purchaser has agreed to acquire entire equity interest in target company from Amass Victory

* Deal for consideration of rmb460 million

* Guangdong Aoyuan Commercial Property has further agreed to provide loan of rmb130 million to foshan nanhai hengde shengjia properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

