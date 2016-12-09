FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Lilly, Astrazeneca to develop potentially disease-modifying Alzheimer's treatment
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly, Astrazeneca to develop potentially disease-modifying Alzheimer's treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly and Astrazeneca to develop second potentially disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease

* Will recognize upfront of $30 million (pretax), or approximately $0.02 per share (after-tax), as a charge to earnings in Q4 of 2016

* Worldwide agreement to co-develop MEDI1814, an antibody selective for amyloid-beta 42

* Under terms of new agreement, Lilly will make a $30 million upfront payment to Astrazeneca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

