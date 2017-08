Dec 9 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc :

* The EndoPredict test significantly outperforms the first-generation test in predicting the risk of node-negative and node-positive breast cancer recurrence

* Myriad Genetics - test shows EndoPredict was superior to Oncotype DX, a first-generation test, in predicting long-term recurrence of breast cancer