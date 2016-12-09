FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-China VAST Industrial Urban Development enters deal with Langfang City Property
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 9, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China VAST Industrial Urban Development enters deal with Langfang City Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - China Vast Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd

* Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb525 million

* China VAST industrial urban development co - Langfang Jingyu agreed to purchase 100% equity interests in Langfang Ronke Property Development

* China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd- Langfang City Property, unit, and Langfang Jingyu entered into equity transfer agreement

* China VAST Industrial Urban Development - group anticipates that it will realize a gain of approximately rmb250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.