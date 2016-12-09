FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Tivoli raises 2016 pre-tax profit outlook to DKK 70-80 million
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 9, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tivoli raises 2016 pre-tax profit outlook to DKK 70-80 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S :

* Upward adjustment of expected earnings for 2016

* Says is increasing its expected earnings before tax for 2016

* Expected earnings before tax is now increased to between 70 million and 80 million Danish crowns ($9.95-$11.38 million) (previously 60-70 million crowns)

* Reason for upward adjustment is, among others, increased earnings on activities in Gardens and focus on cost adjustment

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0322 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.