BRIEF-Tivoli raises 2016 pre-tax profit outlook to DKK 70-80 million

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S :
* Upward adjustment of expected earnings for 2016
* Says is increasing its expected earnings before tax for 2016
* Expected earnings before tax is now increased to between 70 million and 80 million Danish crowns ($9.95-$11.38 million) (previously 60-70 million crowns)
* Reason for upward adjustment is, among others, increased earnings on activities in Gardens and focus on cost adjustment
($1 = 7.0322 Danish crowns)