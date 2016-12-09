BRIEF-Kelly Services amends 200 mln five-year revolving credit facility

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kelly Services Inc

* Kelly Services Inc - on dec 5, co entered agreement with its lenders to amend and restate its existing $200 million, five-year revolving credit facility

* Kelly Services-on Dec 5, co & its bankruptcy remote special purpose unit amended receivables purchase agreement related to $150 million securitization facility

* Kelly Services Inc- amendment decrease size of the facility to $150 million- sec filing

* Kelly Services Inc - amendment to the receivables purchase agreement to increase the size of facility to $200 million