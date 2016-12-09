Trump keeping executive producer job on "Celebrity Apprentice" -source
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 President-elect Donald Trump won't be firing himself from "Celebrity Apprentice."
Dec 9 Live Ventures Inc
* Live Ventures Incorporated completes reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 President-elect Donald Trump won't be firing himself from "Celebrity Apprentice."
* Redknee Solutions Inc - net proceeds of transaction will also be used to fund previously announced restructuring costs
Dec 9 Coca-Cola Co said Chief Executive Muhtar Kent will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer James Quincey, effective May 1, 2017.