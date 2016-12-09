FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Agora signs investment agreement with Discovery sp. z o.o. regarding Green Content sp z o.o.
December 9, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 8 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Agora signs investment agreement with Discovery sp. z o.o. regarding Green Content sp z o.o.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add details on Discovery's declaration to buy additional shares in Green Content for 10 mln zlotys in the fifth bullet point.)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Agora :

* Signs investment agreement with Discovery sp. z o.o. regarding Green Content Sp z o.o.

* Discovery acquired from Agora 860 shares in Green Content's capital, representing 21.5 pct of share capital of Green Content, for price of 4.0 million zlotys ($950,457.41)

* There shall exist a possibility of selling remaining shares by agora to discovery by Dec. 31, 2017

* Transaction shall positively affect agora group financial results for 4Q2016

* Discovery submitted also a declaration on the acquisition of 2,150 shares in the increased share capital of Green Content in exchange for cash contribution in the amount of 10.0 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2085 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
