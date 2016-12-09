FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Marriott Vacations sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.35/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35/shr

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - will not restate historical results as a part of the change

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - co's fiscal year 2017 will begin on December 31, 2016 and will end on December 31, 2017 following change

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp- quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock, an increase of 16.7 percent

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - also approved a resolution changing company's fiscal year to a calendar year-end beginning with 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

