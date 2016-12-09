BRIEF-Coca-Cola's incoming CEO on entering food market- "Plenty to do in beverages before we've to go into things further from the core"

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola

* COO on entering food market- "I think there's plenty to do and caputre in beverages before we've to go into things that are further from the core"

* COO - future of beverage industry in some parts of the world will be less added sugar, think we need to push ahead with smaller packages and reformulations, innovations

* COO - "we're going to continue to focus on driving sparkling revenue, respsonding to the consumer with smaller packages, less sugar in some beverages, more no calorie products"

* COO on media call- "we're going to push into other categories, we're going to digitize the enterprise"