Dec 9 (Reuters) - Source: S&P

* S&P on Upper Austria- negative outlook reflects there is at least 1-in-3 likelihood that state will not achieve consolidation path in upcoming 2 years

* S&P says state of Upper Austria outlook revised to negative on delayed consolidation; ratings affirmed at 'aa+/A-1+' Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2h5UNa8]