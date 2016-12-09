UPDATE 5-Saudis order oil cuts to U.S., Europe before non-OPEC talks
* Saudis maintain high oil exports to Asia (Adds Iraq, Kuwait announcements on cuts)
Dec 9 Adient PLC :
* Will enter into a quiet period on December 15, 2016 ending with issuance of a normal quarterly earnings news release
* Primary spokespersons will not comment on any previously issued earnings guidance or material information for current quarter or year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis maintain high oil exports to Asia (Adds Iraq, Kuwait announcements on cuts)
* No safety concerns were reported during digital biomarker study
Dec 9 Coca-Cola Co said on Friday that Muhtar Kent would step aside as chief executive next year and be replaced by James Quincey, a company veteran credited with several recent changes to help the company cut its dependence on sugary drinks.