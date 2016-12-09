FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA takes action against 4 companies for illegal sales of flavored cigarettes
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 9, 2016

BRIEF-FDA takes action against 4 companies for illegal sales of flavored cigarettes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA takes action against four tobacco manufacturers for illegal sales of flavored cigarettes labeled as little cigars or cigars

* Issued warning to cos for selling flavored cigarettes labeled little cigars or cigars, a violation of family smoking prevention & tobacco control act

* Issued warning letters to Swisher International, Cheyenne International, Prime Time International Co., Southern Cross Tobacco Co

* Requested the manufacturers respond to the warning letters within 15 working days of receiving the letter Source (bit.ly/2hc2wkt)

