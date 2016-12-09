BRIEF-FDA takes action against 4 companies for illegal sales of flavored cigarettes

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration
* U.S. FDA takes action against four tobacco manufacturers for illegal sales of flavored cigarettes labeled as little cigars or cigars
* Issued warning to cos for selling flavored cigarettes labeled little cigars or cigars, a violation of family smoking prevention & tobacco control act
* Issued warning letters to Swisher International, Cheyenne International, Prime Time International Co., Southern Cross Tobacco Co
* Requested the manufacturers respond to the warning letters within 15 working days of receiving the letter Source (bit.ly/2hc2wkt)