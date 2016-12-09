BRIEF-Fitch affirms United Kingdom at 'AA' outlook negative

Dec 9 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says expect UK to invoke article 50 (of Lisbon treaty) by end-march 2017, implying that UK would leave EU two years later

* Fitch on United Kingdom - expect general government deficit to be 3.6 pct of GDP this year

* Fitch says given "this uncertainty", UK's ratings are not predicated on any particular base case

* Fitch affirms United Kingdom at 'AA'; outlook negative

* Fitch- UK's ratings balance a high-income, diversified and advanced economy against comparatively high public sector indebtedness

* Fitch says there is wide range of possible outcomes concerning negotiations over Brexit and future institutional and trade relations between UK and EU

* Fitch on United Kingdom says assumes that private-sector investment growth will decline in 2017

* Fitch on United Kingdom says real GDP rose by 0.7 pct QOQ in 2Q16, and initial estimates point to 0.5 pct growth in 3Q16 Source text for Eikon: