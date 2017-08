Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ocean Power Technologies Inc

* Net loss for 3 months ended oct 31, was $1.0 million as compared to a net loss of $3.0 million for 3 months ended oct 31, 2015

* For 3 months ended oct 31, reported revenue of $0.2 million, as compared to revenue of $0.5 million for 3 months ended oct 31, 2015