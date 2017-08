Dec 9 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp

* Seneca Foods Corp - Loan agreement provides for a $100 million unsecured term loan with a maturity date of December 9, 2021-SEC filing

* Seneca Foods Corp - On December 9, 2016 co entered into a loan and guaranty agreement with farm Credit East, ACA-SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ho0eSH] Further company coverage: