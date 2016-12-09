Dec 9 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :

* Marriott vacations worldwide-amendment increases amount that co may invest in unspecified types of investment vehicles at any time to $75 million from $5 million

* Marriott vacations worldwide - on dec 8, co and certain units entered into third amendment relating to revolving credit facility dated sept 10, 2014 Source text - bit.ly/2gKoyKA