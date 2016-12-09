BRIEF-Lakeside announces closing of private placement
* Lakeside announces closing of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 9 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :
* Marriott vacations worldwide-amendment increases amount that co may invest in unspecified types of investment vehicles at any time to $75 million from $5 million
* Marriott vacations worldwide - on dec 8, co and certain units entered into third amendment relating to revolving credit facility dated sept 10, 2014 Source text - bit.ly/2gKoyKA Further company coverage:
* Lakeside announces closing of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 A group of creditors of Brazil's struggling phone operator Oi SA, including export credit insurers and banks, plans to present to the company in the next two weeks a new restructuring proposal.
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Credit Suisse on Friday said it would lower investors' hurdle to redeeming two popular exchange-traded notes, used to bet on the price of oil, after it delisted the products in a surprise move this week.