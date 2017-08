BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics - Co received notice from Biogen of termination of collaborative research, development, commercialization, license agreement

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc

* Proteostasis Therapeutics - on Dec 5, co received notice from biogen of termination of collaborative research, development, commercialization, license agreement

* Biogen's termination effective as of December 6, 2016

* Proteostasis Therapeutics - termination of collaboration to develop, commercialize products to attack toxic proteins implicated in development of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's diseases