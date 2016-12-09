FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 10:28 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Assured guaranty has been engaged in discussions regarding reinsurance transaction

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd :

* Assured Guaranty - has been engaged in confidential discussions regarding potential reinsurance transaction with financial guaranty insurance company

* Assured Guaranty- in connection with discussions, co entered into confidentiality agreements with holders pursuant to which co agreed to publicly disclose all undisclosed material not later than Dec 9

* Assured Guaranty - company, holders and fgic have been unable to reach agreement on terms of a potential transaction Source text - bit.ly/2hebSPA Further company coverage:

