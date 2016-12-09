BRIEF-Lakeside announces closing of private placement
* Lakeside announces closing of private placement
Dec 9 Assured Guaranty Ltd :
* Assured Guaranty - has been engaged in confidential discussions regarding potential reinsurance transaction with financial guaranty insurance company
* Assured Guaranty- in connection with discussions, co entered into confidentiality agreements with holders pursuant to which co agreed to publicly disclose all undisclosed material not later than Dec 9
* Assured Guaranty - company, holders and fgic have been unable to reach agreement on terms of a potential transaction
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 A group of creditors of Brazil's struggling phone operator Oi SA, including export credit insurers and banks, plans to present to the company in the next two weeks a new restructuring proposal.
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Credit Suisse on Friday said it would lower investors' hurdle to redeeming two popular exchange-traded notes, used to bet on the price of oil, after it delisted the products in a surprise move this week.