8 months ago
BRIEF-Nevro Corp says Boston Scientific files patent infringement lawsuit
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 10:47 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nevro Corp says Boston Scientific files patent infringement lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp :

* Nevro Corp - on Dec 9, co announced that Boston Scientific Corp and Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Corp have filed a patent infringement lawsuit

* Nevro - patent lawsuit alleges co's manufacture, use, sale of Senza System infringes certain of Boston Scientific's Patents

* Nevro - lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and attorney's fees, as well as preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against further infringement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gKnO8f] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
