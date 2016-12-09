Dec 9 Boston Scientific Corp :

* Nevro Corp - on Dec 9, co announced that Boston Scientific Corp and Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Corp have filed a patent infringement lawsuit

* Nevro - patent lawsuit alleges co's manufacture, use, sale of Senza System infringes certain of Boston Scientific's Patents

* Nevro - lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and attorney's fees, as well as preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against further infringement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gKnO8f] Further company coverage: