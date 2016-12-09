BRIEF-Lakeside announces closing of private placement
* Lakeside announces closing of private placement
Dec 9 Boston Scientific Corp :
* Nevro Corp - on Dec 9, co announced that Boston Scientific Corp and Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Corp have filed a patent infringement lawsuit
* Nevro - patent lawsuit alleges co's manufacture, use, sale of Senza System infringes certain of Boston Scientific's Patents
* Nevro - lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and attorney's fees, as well as preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against further infringement
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 A group of creditors of Brazil's struggling phone operator Oi SA, including export credit insurers and banks, plans to present to the company in the next two weeks a new restructuring proposal.
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Credit Suisse on Friday said it would lower investors' hurdle to redeeming two popular exchange-traded notes, used to bet on the price of oil, after it delisted the products in a surprise move this week.