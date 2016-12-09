BRIEF-Veresen comments on FERC decision to deny request for rehearing of applications of Jordan Cove LNG and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Veresen Inc

* Veresen comments on FERC decision to deny request for rehearing of applications of Jordan Cove LNG and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline

* "Veresen remains committed to this important energy infrastructure project"

* Veresen Inc - FERC has denied request for rehearing submitted on April 8, 2016, by Jordan Cove Energy Project, L.P. and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, LP

* Will review all of its options in light of FERC denial, including appeal or submission of a new application with FERC