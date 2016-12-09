BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says extensions to restructuring support agreement

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corp - extensions to a restructuring support agreement, a purchase and sale agreement and a credit agreement

* Stone Energy-entered into amendment no. 4, amends credit agreement to modify anti-hoarding cash provisions,which become effective as of Dec 10, 2016

* Stone Energy - co entered into amendment to restructuring support deal where requirement to commence chapter 11 cases will be extended to Dec 13, 2016

* Stone Energy-on dec 9, Tug Hill,co entered first amendment to purchase and sale agreement to extend requirement to commence chapter 11 cases from Dec 9 to Dec 14