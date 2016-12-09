Dec 9 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corp - extensions to a restructuring support
agreement, a purchase and sale agreement and a credit agreement
* Stone Energy-entered into amendment no. 4, amends credit
agreement to modify anti-hoarding cash provisions,which become
effective as of Dec 10, 2016
* Stone Energy - co entered into amendment to restructuring
support deal where requirement to commence chapter 11 cases will
be extended to Dec 13, 2016
* Stone Energy-on dec 9, Tug Hill,co entered first amendment
to purchase and sale agreement to extend requirement to commence
chapter 11 cases from Dec 9 to Dec 14
